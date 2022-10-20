Ryanair ‘bans’ James Corden after restaurant spat

Ryanair has announced that James Corden is ‘banned’ from using the airline after the presenter was briefly banned from a New York restaurant earlier this week.

The Gavin and Stacey star and host of the Late Late Show in the US was temporarily barred from Balthazar in Manhattan on Monday after allegations that he had been “extremely nasty” to staff on two separate occasions.

The manager of Balthazar, Keith McNally, then rescinded the ban on Tuesday after claiming to have received a call from the star.

Mr McNally said “all is forgiven” after reportedly receiving an apology from the actor and comedian.

He wrote on Instagram: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***** up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.

“So, if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.

“No, of course not. But… anyone magnanimous enough to apologise to a deadbeat lay about like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar.

“So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven.”

In an earlier post, McNally said he had “86’d” Corden for his alleged behaviour.

Eighty-six-ing a customer is a colloquial term which typically means to stop serving a person, or to kick them out of an establishment.

The incident went viral on social media with many people getting involved and sharing their thoughts.

Ryanair’s social media team decided to jump on the bandwagon and shared a picture of Corden sitting onboard a plane with a general prohibition sign.

One Twitter user commented below the post and said: “I support any actions that prevent him returning to the UK.”

Another said: “Thank goodness. I have a recurring nightmare that I am trying to sleep, and he keeps asking me to sing John Denver's "I'm Leaving on a Jet Plane" with him.”

While another wrote: “He would deffo take the window seat when it’s not his.”