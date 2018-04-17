RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy set tongues wagging recently after being spotted with a mystery woman down in Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Ryan Tubridy and Imelda May's romantic link is 'a bit of a stretch', according to source

However, sources close to the 44-year-old star have rubbished reports that the woman in question was none other than rockabilly singer Imelda May.

Although he has interviewed the singer many times for his radio and TV programmes, an RTE insider said there was "no romance there". "He has so much time for Imelda, she's someone that he admires greatly and he has never made any secret of that," he said. "But that's about as far as it goes. To link them together romantically is a bit of a stretch."

Singer Imelda May

The last time the Late Late Show presenter was in a relationship was with Maths professor and former Rose of Tralee Aoibhinn ni Shuilleabhain. The pair dated on and off for about five years before calling it quits back in 2014.

She got married last August to a long-time friend named Carlos Diaz but Ryan has not been publicly linked with anyone since their romance came to an end. The privacy-conscious star rarely speaks about his personal life and even ditched his smartphone recently as he embraces the quieter life. "It's like giving up booze. It is an addiction. It's really strange but I'm loving it. I definitely feel less cluttered and less hassled - why would you not want that in your life?," he said.

Ryan Tubridy at Dublin Airport on his way to Cheltenham

"The less clutter in your life the better."

Online Editors