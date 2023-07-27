Russell Crowe says Sinéad O’Connor was ‘a hero of mine’ as he shares heartwarming story of meeting

Actor Russell Crowe has shared a story of how he met Sinéad O’Connor in Dublin and had “the opportunity” to tell the singer that “she was a hero of mine”.

The Australian Oscar-winner was among the many thousands of people to express their condolences at the news of Sinéad’s death and shared a story of how the pair met in Dublin in 2022 while he was filming a movie in Ireland.

In a series of tweets, Crowe recalled the chance encounter while enjoying a pint outside a pub in Dalkey last year.

He wrote: “Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us.

"Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road, the friend and the woman embraced and he waved me over.

"There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness ‘oh, it’s you Russell’.

"She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.

"When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights.

“We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman.

“Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad,” Crowe said.

Police in London have confirmed that Sinéad was found unresponsive in her South London flat around 11am on Wednesday morning and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, police confirmed.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."