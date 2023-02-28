| 7.2°C Dublin

Rupert Murdoch: Fox News hosts endorsed Trump’s false election fraud claims

Dominion Voting Systems, which sells electronic voting hardware and software, is suing Fox News Network and parent company Fox Corp for defamation.

Rupert Murdoch is the chairman of Fox Corp (Mary Altaffer/AP) Expand

By Randall Chase, AP

Rupert Murdoch has acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed false allegations by former president Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he did not step in to stop them, according to excerpts of a deposition.

The claims and the company’s handling of them are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems.

