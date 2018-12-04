Rugby star Robbie Henshaw and girlfriend Sophie Marren lead glamorous sports couples in Dublin

The tuxedo clad Leinster and Ireland player was joined by partner of five years, dressed in a plunging animal print dress with waterfall hemline, at the IYF (Irish Youth Foundation) Excellence in Sports Awards 2018 at The Clayton Hotel. The couple first met while studying at UCD, where Henshaw is in his final year of studying Economics and Geography. The black tie dinner celebrates the best in Irish sport and helps raise funds for the organisation, which helps vulnerable children and young people living in disadvantaged circumstances.

Padraig Harrington made another appearance alongside his wife Caroline, who beamed in a fuschia silk gown alongside her husband of 21 years. Olympic athlete Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe and Natalya Coyle, who competed in the pentathlon in London 2012 and Rio 2016 also injected some glamour into the event.

Rugby pundit Brent Pope and retired player Shane Byrne were also at the event.

Padraig Harrington and Caroline Harrington at the IYF (Irish Youth Foundation) Excellence in Sports Awards 2018 at The Clayton Hotel, Dublin

Online Editors