Wednesday 8 August 2018

Ruby Rose cast as gay superhero Batwoman

The actress said she was thrilled to take on the role.

Ruby Rose is taking on the role of Batwoman (Ian West/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between The CW Network’s other DC Comics shows, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

Kane is described as a highly trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote on Instagram that she’s “thrilled and honoured” and “an emotional wreck” over the news, adding that as a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black.

