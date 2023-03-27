| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan says she works 10 times harder than any man

Miriam O'Callaghan Expand

Close

Miriam O'Callaghan

Miriam O'Callaghan

Miriam O'Callaghan

Denise Smith

Poised and ready for hair and makeup, Miriam O’Callaghan is musing over her illustrious career – when she confirms that hosting The Late Late Show isn’t in her future.

Just last night I found the letter I wrote 14 years ago, the last time the role of presenter of The Late Late Show was up for grabs. In it, I withdrew my name from the ring on that occasion too, saying I no longer wanted to be considered for the job as I wasn’t prepared to leave Prime Time, and that position – 14 years on – remains exactly the same.”

Most Watched

Privacy