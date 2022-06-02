RTÉ's Dave Fanning says Gerry Ryan 'would've loved' daughter Bonnie's Italian wedding

RTÉ star Dave Fanning has said that Gerry Ryan “would’ve loved” his daughter Bonnie’s stunning Italian wedding.

The makeup artist married her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh at the St Augustine's church in the village of La Machi on May 23.

And on the guest list was veteran broadcaster Dave, who has remained close to the Ryan family after the death of his pal Gerry in 2010.

In an Instagram post, the 66-year-old shared a photo with the blushing bride and congratulated the happy couple on their big day.

He also applauded them for throwing such a wonderful bash for all their family and friends.

“If Carlsberg did weddings… they’d never do it as well as Bonnie and John. Gerry would’ve loved it x.” he said.

He also shared a photo with his wife Ursula in front of a gorgeous fountain.

Bonnie was appreciative of Dave’s kind words and commented: “Great caption and great energy from you Dave x.”

Last week, Bonnie shared a moving video of her brother Elliott walking her into the church where she said, “I do.”

The 29-year-old's older sister, RTÉ 2fm DJ Lottie, married her Italian husband Fabio Aprile at the exact same spot five years ago.

Video of the Day

“Lucky to have my best friend walk me down the aisle,” Bonnie told her social media followers.

She shared the first photo from the big day over on her Instagram account shortly after tying the knot, simply captioning the post: “Husband and Wife.”

Bonnie looked radiant in a lace fishtail gown with Bardot balloon sleeves and a sumptuous train, which she collected from Dublin bridal store Tamem Michael before she jetted off to Italy.

The influencer’s hair was styled to perfection in an updo with her bangs framing her face while a flowy, billowy veil sat on top.

Meanwhile, John – whose face Bonnie has never shown on social media, looked dapper in a black tuxedo as he sat on an ivory Vespa beside his new wife.

And Bonnie was all smiles as she held her bouquet of white roses in front of her husband’s face.

Bonnie’s proud big sister Lottie, who took on the role of chief bridesmaid, later shared a snap of the newlyweds riding through the picturesque streets of Italy to celebrate their nuptials.

Back in March, Bonnie and John officially tied the knot at a civil ceremony in Dublin but had been saving the Italian wedding ceremony as their main event.

The couple and their guests enjoyed cocktails in the five-star Merrion Hotel followed by dinner in The Ivy restaurant on Dawson Street.

Bonnie and John have been together since they were teenagers and got engaged after John proposed in New York in November 2019.