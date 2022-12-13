RTÉ Today Show host Maura Derrane says she had to stop partying ‘or be fired’

Today Show host Maura Derrane (52) has revealed her partying days had to be “cut out” or she would “be fired” from her TV job.

The RTÉ star has opened up about her ‘wild side’ to The Sunday Times, confessing she once went on air so hungover she “could barely read the autocue or see who was in front of me.”

Before her current gig hosting the Today Show alongside Daithí Ó Sé, Galway-born Maura presented Ireland AM with Mark Cagney.

Those days – from 2004 to 2006 – she admitted were particularly wild.

"Oh, there’s a lot of wildness there. There are horns growing out of my head and I’m always pushing them down and putting sticking plasters over them,” she said.

"I love going out, but have to try to keep a lid on it, as the problem is that if I go out, I just don’t want to come home."

One night, the star socialised alongside a manager who warned her to call it a night.

"I went to everything I was invited to at first, but one night, my boss, Andrew Hanlon, was there too.

"He was seriously vibing me at 11.30pm when I was getting into my millionth gin and tonic, and asked me why I was still there when I was on air in the morning? I said I’d be fine but he said I wouldn’t and needed to go home.

"I looked like the wreck of the Hesperus. I was like a dead thing and could barely read the autocue or see who was in front of me,” she told The Sunday Times.

"And, of course, I had Mr Mark Cagney beside me, who went to bed every night at eight o’clock. So I was forced to catch myself on and cut out the midweek socialising. It was that or be fired."

Maura has always been candid about her partying days, previously telling independent.ie that her arrival in Dublin from Inis Mór was like “the Amish on their year off.”

"We'd have been sacked if there were camera phones back then," Maura said.

"We were uncouth; we were like wild beasts. We didn't know how to pose for a photo, we were only there at events for the free booze. You're judged now on appearance rather than personality.

"There were plenty of girls who weren't the best looking, but they were the craic (sic). They were exciting and they could hold an audience.

"It's like John B Keane or something - if you could hold an audience and be the craic, that was enough. You were allowed individuality,” she said.

Maura is married to former Fine Gael John Deasy and they have a young son, Cal (8).