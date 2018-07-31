RTE star Blathnaid Treacy soaks up the sun in Mexico with long-term boyfriend

It's been a sizzling hot summer for Blathnaid Treacy, and the sun is about to set on her Mexican adventure with boyfriend Charlie Moon.

It's been a sizzling hot summer for Blathnaid Treacy, and the sun is about to set on her Mexican adventure with boyfriend Charlie Moon.

The RTE presenter flew off for a four-week holiday of a lifetime with her fella at the start of this month, but it's almost time for the loved-up couple to return to reality as they spend their last few days in the sun in Isla Mujeres, off Cancun.

The couple touched down in Mexico for Blathnaid's brother Fiachra's wedding before taking off together to see all that the country has to offer.

Blathnaid (29), a 2fm DJ, wowed in a simple rose and navy dress for her brother's special day and was clearly delighted as he tied the knot.

Blathnaid Treacy and boyfriend Charlie Moon on holidays in Mexico. Picture: Instagram

"The most beautiful wedding! Thanks @figmills for finding me a new wonderful sister @pautreacy. We wish you a lifetime of happiness," she said.

Since the wedding, Blathnaid, who hosts Can't Stop Dancing - the spin-off show of Dancing With The Stars - has been posting a series of snaps to Instagram to share her exciting trip with Charlie with her followers.

The couple even got inked up while they were travelling, with cool girl Blathnaid getting a sim- ple flower tattoo on her ribs.

"Crystal clear seas, giant iguanas, turtle sanctuaries, tattoos, and my guy! Isla Mujeres has definitely been my favourite place... Mexico you have been the dream," she wrote.

Blathnaid Treacy on holidays in Mexico. Picture: Instagram

One of the first ports of call for the couple was La Casa Azul in Mexico City, which was the home of famed portrait artist Frida Kahlo.

Blathnaid and her musician boyfriend also visited Tulum on their travels, taking in an ancient Mayan city as well as the white, sandy shores of the Mexican coastline.

Blathnaid Treacy and boyfriend Charlie Moon on holidays in Mexico. Picture: Instagram

Herald