RTÉ presenter Carl Mullan ‘so lucky’ as he welcomes second child with wife Aisling

RTÉ 2FM star Carl Mullan has welcomed his second child with his wife Aisling Brennan.

The couple took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce the arrival of their baby girl last week by sharing a sweet black and white photo of the newborn.

In a dual post, Carl and Aisling wrote: “We have a daughter. Éala Mullan arrived bounding in a little early like her big brother on 16/08. The best surprise!! Another Girlie Wirlie in the house!”

The Dancing With the Stars winner also shared a video montage of him greeting Éala at Holles Street Hospital with a car seat before holding her in his arms.

The adorable post was accompanied by Ed Sheeran’s song Celestial.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 21st August

In the caption, Carl told his followers that both baby and mama were happy and healthy, adding that he and Aisling have been “soaking up every second" since Éala was born.

“Welcome to the world Éala Mullan,” the presenter wrote.

“Our beautiful little girl arrived last week and she and her Mam are doing great. We’ve spent the last few days just soaking up every second of having her here.

“To Éala and Daibhí’s superhero Mam - Our amazing (Aisling) - as usual I know you’ll cringe reading this cos you don’t want the attention but you are incredible. We are SO SO lucky to have you. Thank you for bringing our beautiful son and now our beautiful daughter into the world. We love you so much.

“And finally, I said this when Daibhí was born but I want to scream it from the rooftops again…there will never ever be adequate words to describe the staff in Holles Street Hospital. Just angels on earth. To all of you, thank you for bringing our daughter safely into the world.

“Éala if you come across this post in years to come and cringe at me, I’m sorry for being such an embarrassing Dad but you’ll get used to it,” he added.

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate Carl and his wife on the latest addition to their family.

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea said: “Beautiful. So happy for you two awesome people. You deserve all the happiness in the world.”

Carl’s RTÉ 2fm co-host Doireann Garrihy left a series of heart emojis, while Virgin Media’s Zara King added: “Guys, congratulations. What a beautiful little dolly xx”.

Fellow radio star Emma Power said: “Beautiful. Massive congratulations to you both and Daibhí”.

Carl and Aisling tied the knot at Ballybeg House in Co Wicklow last April in front of their close friends and family.

Their then-nine-month-old son Daibhí and dog Angie were also by their side as they exchanged vows at the intimate ceremony.

The pair met when they were just 11 in their native Perrystown, but didn’t get together until 2016.