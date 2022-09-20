RTÉ News anchor Caitriona Perry welcomes baby boy

RTÉ News anchor Caitriona Perry has announced the birth of her son.

The broadcaster announced the news on Instagram this afternoon, confirming she will be missing from the nation’s TV screens due to the newest arrival in the family.

“Some good news…Delighted to announce the arrival of a beautiful baby boy. Thanks to the wonderful doctors and midwives for ensuring his safe arrival. On maternity leave now but will be back soon. #rtenews #sixone. Thanks for all the well wishes and queries,” Ms Perry wrote.

The baby boy is the Dubliner’s second child with her husband. They welcomed a daughter in July 2019.

Perry previously served as the national broadcaster’s Washington correspondent before returning to Donnybrook to anchor the Six One News in 2018.

Eagle-eyed viewers had spotted Ms Perry had a baby bump earlier this year, and the news anchor announced the news, thanking those who sent in well-wishes.

“Just want to say a quick thank you to the many keen-eyed RTÉ News viewers who have been in touch with good wishes. Well spotted! I am indeed expecting some more news of my own later this year.”

Perry has previously chosen to keep the name of her husband - who does not work in the media - and her daughter private, so it’s unlikely she will be disclosing the name of her baby boy to the media.



