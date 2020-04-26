Royal fears as Harry and Meghan co-operate with journalists on new 'real world' biography

Agreement: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have co-operated with the book’s authors. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

There has been an emotional television interview, a farewell tour and the opening of what may prove to be the royal court case of the century.

Next, it seems, there will be a book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be the subject of a new biography, as it was yesterday claimed they had co-operated with authors on a book promising to unveil their "real world".

The biography, provisionally titled 'Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan', was due to be published by New York's Dey Street Books in June but is delayed.

It is now set to be published in August, with its writers being given access to the Duchess's engagements on a small number of occasions. Staff in the royal households have been aware of its existence for months, amid delays to its rumoured publication date. While there is concern about how much the couple's "friends'' will reveal about the personal lives of the royal family and life behind palace walls, some have expressed exasperation at the ongoing drama surrounding the Sussexes and their exit from Britain.

Sources emphasised that the remaining royal family members were focused on working together to help the UK through the pandemic.

The Sussexes, who have moved to California with Archie, their 11-month-old son, are said to have given an interview for the book, jointly written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, according to 'The Mail on Sunday'.

But sources close to the couple stressed it was not an official biography and the book does not claim to have had an interview with them.

Mr Scobie is the royal editor-at-large at 'Harper's Bazaar' online. He has covered the royal family for eight years and is a firm favourite of the Sussexes, attending the Duchess's goodbye to staff at Buckingham Palace. He is a familiar face in the US, and as an ABC News royal contributor regularly appears on 'Good Morning America'.

Ms Durand writes royal coverage for 'Elle' magazine and 'Oprah' magazine and has covered "the firm" for 15 years. Based in the UK, she was previously a producer for ABC.

The pair are thought to have begun working on the book in the summer of 2018.

Royal-watchers predict it will revisit stories about the Duke and Duchess that have appeared in the press, only giving their version of events.

Friends of the couple previously warned that a tell-all interview would be a dangerous avenue to go down.

Tom Bradby, the ITV anchorman and close friend of the pair, said earlier this year that any public admissions from the couple could be "very damaging" to the monarchy, as he claimed the young parents felt like they have been "driven out" after they revealed their plans to step down as senior royals.

Mr Bradby interviewed the couple during their tour of southern Africa, where the Duchess admitted that "not many people have asked if I am OK", while Prince Harry confessed to a rift with Prince William, his brother.

Prince Harry may be taking his lead from his mother, Diana, who was secretly involved with Andrew Morton's biography 'Diana: Her True Story' and encouraged her friends to help set the record straight.

Royal fans hope the book will be an extended exercise in revealing the "truth" about the Sussexes, following a now-famous interview with 'People' magazine in which five of the Duchess's friends shared their version of the woman they knew. "Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths," said one, in February 2019, as they told of her kind deeds, faith in God and generous treatment of staff.

That interview is now at the centre of the Duchess's legal action against 'The Mail on Sunday', as she denies on record any prior knowledge that it was taking place.

