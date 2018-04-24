Royal baby: Will Kate Middleton still attend Meghan and Harry’s wedding?
It's been a busy year for the British royals and we're not even halfway through yet.
Between the arrival of a third royal baby and Prince Harry's May wedding to Meghan Markle (not to mention poor Princess Eugenie's rarely mentioned October nuptials), Kensington Palace is a buzz with activity. Kate Middleton usually gets six months off for maternity leave and won't be pictured during that time as she adjusts to life with another baby in the house, except this time around, she will play a leading role in the biggest wedding of the year less than four weeks after giving birth. So, will Kate actually make it to Meghan and Harry's wedding?
All signs point to yes. Although she will be taking a backseat at the upcoming wedding, similar to how she chose not to have a part in her younger sister Pippa Middleton's wedding last year, she won't be stealing the spotlight from the bride and groom on their big day. She will, however, be sitting front row at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.
After 17 years with Prince William, Kate and Harry have a friendship all their own and Prince George and Princess Charlotte are said to be reprising their parts as pageboy and flowergirl on the big day.
However, it's unlikely that the youngest Cambridge will be in attendance for obvious reasons.
Online Editors
