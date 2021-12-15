Roy Keane wishes wife ‘Happy Birthday’ in a very ‘Roy Keane’ Instagram post

Former teammates and fans alike have reacted to Roy Keane’s online birthday post dedicated to his wife.

The former Ireland captain took to Instagram earlier to wish his “first wife” Theresa a happy birthday.

However, in the picture he posted, the ex-Manchester United captain is front and centre, while Theresa is all but cropped out of the photo, apart from half of her face and torso.

Keane, who only joined the social media platform earlier this year, has become renowned for his dry wit on his profile.

The reference to Theresa as his “first wife” has generated laughter and confusion online, in equal measure, as the pair have been happily married since 1997 and have five children.

Commenting under the posted, Sky Sports duo Jamie Carragher and Keane’s long-time Man Utd teammate Gary Neville both responded to the post with laughing emojis.

Former Man City defender Micah Richards - who has become well known for making fun of Keane while the pair are on duty with Sky - and legendary Irish striker Robbie Keane also rowed in.

Expand Close Roy Keane and his wife Theresa / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roy Keane and his wife Theresa

In the post Roy Keane wrote: “Happy birthday to my first wife x”.

Video of the Day

Keane has almost 2 million Instagram followers and the post has received almost 250,000 likes so far.

