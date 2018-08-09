Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave the sweetest glimpse of her baby son as she and Jason Statham get red carpet ready

Little Jack Statham's parents might be a world renowned supermodel and action star, but at the end of the day, they're still just parents.

Little Jack Statham's parents might be a world renowned supermodel and action star, but at the end of the day, they're still just parents.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a sweet glimpse into her family life, showing the dichotomy between her Hollywood lifestyle and life as a new mom in a series of black and white photos on Instagram. Before walking the red carpet for the US premiere of Jason Statham's new film The Meg, Rosie, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, shared a picture of their diaper clad son running towards them before their big night, delightedly hugging his dad's leg.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham with son Jack. Picture: Instagram

The couple aren't shy about showing off their one-year-old son, but are careful to avoid showing his face in order to protect his identity, a practice becoming increasingly popular among privacy-conscious celebrities on social media. It's a sweet insight into new parents in showbiz, most of whom speak about balancing their very different public and home lives, but rarely see it in the flesh - an excitable baby boy hugging his mother in a Stella McCartney gown inspired by Liz Hurley's iconic 1994 Versace dress and his father clad in a dashing blue suit.

Talk about the Hollywood dream.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham with son Jack. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors