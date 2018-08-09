Style Celebrity News

Thursday 9 August 2018

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave the sweetest glimpse of her baby son as she and Jason Statham get red carpet ready

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Jason Statham attend Warner Bros. Pictures And Gravity Pictures' Premiere of 'The Meg' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends Warner Bros. Pictures And Gravity Pictures' Premiere of 'The Meg' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham with son Jack. Picture: Instagram
Caitlin McBride

Little Jack Statham's parents might be a world renowned supermodel and action star, but at the end of the day, they're still just parents.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a sweet glimpse into her family life, showing the dichotomy between her Hollywood lifestyle and life as a new mom in a series of black and white photos on Instagram. Before walking the red carpet for the US premiere of Jason Statham's new film The Meg, Rosie, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, shared a picture of their diaper clad son running towards them before their big night, delightedly hugging his dad's leg.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham with son Jack. Picture: Instagram
The couple aren't shy about showing off their one-year-old son, but are careful to avoid showing his face in order to protect his identity, a practice becoming increasingly popular among privacy-conscious celebrities on social media. It's a sweet insight into new parents in showbiz, most of whom speak about balancing their very different public and home lives, but rarely see it in the flesh - an excitable baby boy hugging his mother in a Stella McCartney gown inspired by Liz Hurley's iconic 1994 Versace dress and his father clad in a dashing blue suit.

Talk about the Hollywood dream.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham with son Jack. Picture: Instagram
Online Editors

