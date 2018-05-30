Roseanne Barr returns to Twitter to apologise to colleagues who lost their jobs

The actress, 65, has seen her show, Roseanne, cancelled after she compared former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Following the comments, Barr apologised and said she was quitting Twitter, but has now tweeted to say sorry again.

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

