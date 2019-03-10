Roseanne Barr has said she should have written the tweet which got her hit sitcom cancelled “backwards”.

Roseanne Barr has said she should have written the tweet which got her hit sitcom cancelled “backwards”.

The US comedian and actress, 66, has insisted she is not a racist following her comment about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to Barack Obama.

Now she has told The Sunday Times Magazine: “I should have written it backwards. It came out dyslexic.”

I’m one of the few women who’s made it on talent in Hollywood Roseanne Barr “I’m one of the few women who’s made it on talent in Hollywood” https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/roseanne-barr-i-should-have-written-my-tweet-backwards-37896688.html “I’m one of the few women who’s made it on talent in Hollywood” https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/roseanne-barr-i-should-have-written-my-tweet-backwards-37896688.html

Barr’s self-titled show was axed after she referred to Ms Jarrett as a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet Of The Apes”.

She now says she was the victim of an anti-Semitic conspiracy, telling the magazine: “They wanted to take a Jew down. They wanted to take down a Zionist because they think that Zionists are the problem with everything in the world, and a lot of people in this country think like them.”

Barr called President Donald Trump “a genius” and “a deep thinker” and said of being a woman in the entertainment industry: “If you’re not f***able it’s no good. Not that I ever was.

“I’m one of the few women who’s made it on talent in Hollywood. I tried to sleep my way to the top but there were no takers.”

She repeated the derogatory term she recently used to describe some women who now say they were abused 20 years ago, saying: “If you didn’t say no, just stayed there to get along, you’re a ho. Men are hos too.”

The full interview is at sundaytimes.co.uk/magazine.

Press Association