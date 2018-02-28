Rose McGowan seeks to have drug charge thrown out

McGowan faces a preliminary hearing next month in Leesburg, Virginia, after authorities said cocaine was found in a wallet she left on a United flight at Dulles International Airport, Washington DC, last year.

In court papers, lawyer Jessica Carmichael said five hours passed between the time McGowan got off the plane and when her wallet was found by a cleaning crew.

Ms Carmichael argued the drugs may have been planted, citing “the underhanded targeting of Ms McGowan” by Weinstein.