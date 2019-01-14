Rose McGowan pleads no contest to misdemeanour drug charge
The actress received a 2,500 dollar (£1,940) fine and a suspended jail sentence.
Rose McGowan has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour drug charge in Virginia after cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind at an airport two years ago.
The actress received a 2,500 dollar (£1,940) fine and a suspended jail sentence, Loudoun County court records show.
McGowan told WTOP-FM she entered the plea because she “just wanted it to be over”.
Last year, her lawyers suggested the drugs were planted in retaliation for accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.
McGowan was initially charged with a felony, but the plea deal reduced the charge to a misdemeanour.
Her lawyers had argued that several hours passed between the time she deplaned at Dulles International Airport and when her wallet was found by a cleaning crew.
Press Association