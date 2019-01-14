Rose McGowan pleads no contest to misdemeanour drug charge

Rose McGowan has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour drug charge in Virginia after cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind at an airport two years ago.

The actress received a 2,500 dollar (£1,940) fine and a suspended jail sentence, Loudoun County court records show.

McGowan told WTOP-FM she entered the plea because she “just wanted it to be over”.

Rose McGowan (Ian West/PA)

Last year, her lawyers suggested the drugs were planted in retaliation for accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

McGowan was initially charged with a felony, but the plea deal reduced the charge to a misdemeanour.

Her lawyers had argued that several hours passed between the time she deplaned at Dulles International Airport and when her wallet was found by a cleaning crew.

Press Association