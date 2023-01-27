Rosanna Davison says she is still processing ‘trauma’ of infertility

Rosanna Davison (38) has revealed how she is still processing the “trauma” of infertility, despite now being a mum-of-three.

The influencer got candid with followers about her anxiety, confessing that “the worries of motherhood” can be tiring.

Rosanna gave birth to twins in November 2020 following the birth of her daughter via surrogate the year prior and has been open about her emotional journey to motherhood.

"Babies are exhausting and all-consuming (especially multiples!) but the time goes by quickly (in a blur!),” she told her followers on Instagram.

"I have found that infertility is far more emotionally and physically exhausting and all-consuming. It was an inescapable, constant anxiety. The fear of the unknown.

"Despite the number of people it affects, infertility is still a silent struggle for so many, being a very personal and sensitive subject to discuss.

"It's a complex kind of trauma and one I'm still trying to process despite having my babies,” she said.

"The best advice I can share if you’re struggling, just based on what I found helpful, is to talk about it as much as you can with trusted friends or family (or a therapist, if feasible), stay present and take it day by day, acknowledge your very valid feelings, and find a healthy outlet for your emotions. Sending so much love.”

With the post, Rosanna shared a sweet snap holding her daughter Sophia in 2020.

"A memory from this day 2020… all dressed up for our first dinner date with Sophia, who was 9 weeks old (in my experience, newborns make very obliging dinner companions. Nice milk feed at the start and they sleep for the rest of it. Toddlers? Not so much).

“Like most newbie parents, I was sleep-deprived, exhausted and overwhelmed, being a new mum and learning on the job. (I still feel overwhelmed a lot now tbh!).

"But we finally had our much-wanted baby and could barely believe our luck,” she said.

Rosanna has been open about her journey to motherhood.

Over a number of years, the former Miss Ireland suffered 14 early miscarriages and had a fifteenth after daughter Sophia was born.

"There were few years where we were trying to have a family and it wasn’t working out and we were spending a lot of time either dealing with early miscarriages or time spent visiting fertility clinics and specialists,” the former Miss Ireland told Goss.ie recently.

"I used to find Christmas very difficult because it really becomes apparent when you want to have a family but it’s not happening for you that Christmas is so much about children and making it magical for children and Santa visits and the excitement of Christmas for little ones.

“I was just desperate to experience that with my own family. So, I used to do everything to distract myself and throw myself into work,” she revealed.