Rosanna Davison ‘really worried’ for surrogate who is unable leave shelter as Russia continues attack on Ukraine

Rosanna Davison has said that she is “really worried” for her surrogate, who is unable to leave her shelter in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

Last week, the former Miss World revealed that she had been in contact with her surrogate, who helped bring Rosanna’s first daughter Sophia into the world in 2019.

She invited the surrogate and her daughter to come live in Ireland with her family.

“It’s such a sensitive, difficult and traumatic situation for so many people to be in that really I just wanted to share what Wes and I can do to help at home and our experience,” she told RSVP Live.

“We reached out to our surrogate last week to invite her to come to Ireland to live with us until there was a time that it may be safe to return to Ukraine or who knows what will happen there.”

But Rosanna’s surrogate has found herself stuck, with no way of leaving the country as Ukraine prepares to enter its third week of conflict.

She explained: “At the moment, her city has been surrounded by Russian troops and she has no way of getting out or getting to the border. I think she’s over 1,300 km from the Polish border.

“She has a little girl and she’s sheltering with her family so she doesn’t see a way out at the moment but we’re really hoping that at some stage it will happen.

“We’re obviously very worried for her safety, she’s someone that is incredibly special to us because she gave birth to our daughter.

“Without her, we wouldn’t have Sophia so we can’t even imagine if something happened to her, it would be devastating.”

The 37-year-old welcomed her first daughter Sophia via gestational surrogate in 2019.

She travelled to Kyiv with husband Wes Quirke to find a surrogate after 14 devastating miscarriages.

The couple are also parents to twin boys, Hugo and Oscar, who Rosanna gave birth to in November 2020 after experiencing a “fertility miracle.”