Rosanna Davison hopes her new book about her struggles to conceive will help others facing infertility and miscarriage

Rosanna Davison has put pen to paper and opened up about her journey to motherhood in the hopes of helping other couples struggling to conceive.

The former Miss World (37) had 14 pregnancy losses before she and husband Wes Quirke welcomed baby Sophia by gestational surrogacy in November 2019.

In news that made huge headlines, just a few months later, she got pregnant naturally with her "miracle" twin boys Hugo and Oscar, who were born in November 2020.

Writing on her social media, she said there was "another arrival expected this autumn" in the form of her third book, entitled When Dreams Come True: The Heartbreak and Hope On My Journey to Motherhood.

She also shared a picture of the book cover, which shows her holding Sophia in her arms while heavily pregnant with her baby boys.

Rosanna said how she hopes her new book will help address some of the stigma around pregnancy loss and fertility struggles.

"My aim in writing this book about our struggles with fertility, from being told I wouldn’t be able to carry my own baby, to the long and challenging surrogacy journey we undertook to have Sophia, followed by the joy of welcoming naturally conceived identical twins less than a year later, is to help normalise the conversation about infertility and pregnancy loss and to examine the stigma and silence that can still surround it," she said.

"I feel that sharing my story about the frustration and loneliness we experienced will help to contribute to the growing awareness of miscarriage, an experience sadly shared by so many.

"I also write about their birth, my C-section recovery, breastfeeding, maternal mental health, life as a working mum and how we’ve adapted to the chaos at home with three under two."

The daughter of Chris de Burgh said she hopes that by sharing the heartbreak and hope on her journey to motherhood, she can offer some support to couples who are struggling with infertility and loss.

"I also wrote it to offer hope and comfort to those of you that may deal with infertility in the future. When I was struggling to cope with my multiple miscarriages and as our treatment options were running out, I was desperate to know that fertility miracles can and do come true," she said.

"But above all, I wrote this book for Sophia, Hugo and Oscar to read in the future so that they’ll know how they came into the world, how much we longed for them and how deeply loved they are.

"I hope that they’ll show it to their children, and perhaps their grandchildren will one day read our story of love, loss, hope and a family dream come true."

Published by Gill Books, which also brought out her first two books, its available to pre-order now ahead of its October 8 release date.