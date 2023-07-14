Rosanna Arquette crashes car into Malibu shopping centre

Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a shopping centre in Malibu after she seemingly lost control of the vehicle, according to the local sheriff’s department.

The Pulp Fiction actor, 63, drove through the Point Dume Village on Tuesday morning (11 July) and was taken to hospital on precautionary measures.

Malibu/Lost Hill’s sheriff’s Deputy Navarro told Fox News: “It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle.”

He added: “At the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries.”

Authorities confirmed there was no indication of impairment due to drugs or alcohol and that no pedestrians were injured.

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times that “it was unknown exactly what happened” in the incident.

“Instead of backing out, [her vehicle] went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof. Luckily no one was injured – we had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there,” he said.

“Right now we’re just waiting for engineering to come out to deem the building safe and make sure it’s safe.”

He added: “She [Arquette] was a little shook up about what happened.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Arquette for comment.

Arquette, known for her roles in Crash, The Executioner’s Song and Desperately Seeking Susan, was among Harvey Weinstein’s early accusers when the #MeToo movement began in 2017.

Speaking to The Independent in 2019, she said: “People who have been silent for so many years, who were afraid to speak out, they’re now telling their stories. And of course, there’s incredible resistance from very misogynistic men who do not want this paradigm shift.”

Adding that she is hesitant to “demonise everybody”, she said: “If I went after every guy that pinched me in the ass, I mean it would be ridiculous. But we’re talking about assault, rape, trying to destroy somebody’s career because they didn’t have sex with you. That’s the focus for me.

“But also, calling out behaviour that feels lechy and creepy, and being able to voice that, and then someone saying, ‘I’m really sorry, I’m going to change my behaviour’, we have to applaud those men that are willing to do that, because that’s how change is going to happen.”