Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll expecting first child 'any day now'

Rory McIlroy is to become a dad within a matter of days, according to reports published on international golf websites.

In what must be golf’s best kept secret, Rory’s wife Erica Stoll is reportedly nine months pregnant — which may explain why he doesn’t plan on playing outside the USA anytime soon.

The Sunday Independent made contact with McIlroy’s team to confirm the news. The golfer is currently in the US, competing in the BMW Championship on the PGA tour — and it would appear that he managed to keep the pregnancy a secret from fans up until the last minute.

Stoll, who 31-year-old McIlroy married in a fairytale wedding in Ashford Castle in 2017, is said to be due to give birth to a baby girl this week.

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy Photo: PA News

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy Photo: PA News

The news first emerged on the Golf Channel on Saturday evening when reporter Steve Sands announced that the happy couple are expecting their first child “any day now.”

The commentator went on to say that Erica has been resting at their home as the couple prepare for the arrival of a baby girl.

It is not clear how the news will affect the golfer’s sporting calendar and whether he will need to miss either the Tour Championship (which runs from September 4 to September 7) or the US Open (from September 17 to September 20) next month.

In recent weeks McIlroy had already ruled himself out of the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open, telling reporters that he was unlikely to play outside of America any time soon.

When discussing his thought process behind this decision, the Northern Irish man neatly sidestepped letting the cat out of the bag by saying: “I’m planning to stay in the States. I don’t see myself travelling internationally for a while. I just want to spend time at home and not travel too much in the next few months.”

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Getty Images

The happy news comes eight years after the couple first met during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when Erica — who at the time was working for the PGA — helped Rory make his tee-time on the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup after he overslept. They began officially dating in 2015 and were married in April 2017.

Speaking last year, McIlroy hinted as to why the couple may have wanted to keep the news secret until just before Erica’s due date. “She’s a very low key person,” he said. “Not the kind to broadcast stuff — but that side of my life is really good just now.”

Back on the fairways, Rory is hovering around 10th place in the BMW Championship, but his form has been unsteady of late. Last week, after his seventh consecutive finish outside the top 10, he spoke about struggling to find a spark in this new fan-less normal. Golf didn’t seem the most important thing in the world.

Perhaps we now know one reason why.

