Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll are picture of happiness as she acts as his caddy ahead of Masters

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll looked relaxed and happy as she joined him on the course at the annual Par 3 Contest in Augusta on Wednesday.

The contest sees the golfers' relatives stepping in as their caddies and Erica fulfilled the duty for Rory while other golfers were helped out by their adorable toddlers, children, girlfriends and wives.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks with his wife Erica Stoll during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

It's a relaxed day out ahead of the Masters and Erica and Rory were snapped laughing and joking together. PGA employee Erica (29) and Rory (28) married in April last year at Ashford Castle, Co Mayo, after a two-year engagement.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks with his wife Erica Stoll during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

They tend to keep a low profile but their first public outing as a married couple saw her supporting him at the Irish Open in Derry last year and she has been a regular by his side ever since, most recently celebrating his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month. They first met in 2012 when he overslept at the Ryder Cup and she provided a police escort to get him to the course on time.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hands a pin marker to his wife Erica Stoll during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Winning the Masters would make McIlroy the sixth golfer to have ever won all four of golf's majors during his career and he is hoping this year will be his year. "I'm an avid fan of the history of the game, and I know a win here and what that would mean and where that would put me in history alongside some of the greatest that have ever played this game," McIlroy told ESPN.

U.S. golfer Kevin Chappell's son Wyatt pucks up a rake as his father participates in the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

"And that would mean an awful lot to me." McIlroy was previously engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniaki.

U.S. golfer Ryan Moore's son Tucker putts on the first green during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. chips onto the first green as his girlfriend Allison Stokke watches during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

