Ronan Keating's daughter hospitalised after horse riding accident
RONAN Keating's youngest daughter, Ali, has had to undergo "hours of surgery" after a horse riding accident.
The young girl's mother, Yvonne Connolly, revealed the news on Instagram as she shared pictures of her daughter on a hospital bed.
"Last weekend Ali had her first show on her new pony, Red," Yvonne said.
"After a cruel turn of events Ali ended up in hospital on Tuesday after a fall from him (not his fault). Just home today.
Last weekend Ali had her first show on her new pony ,Red. After a cruel turn of events Ali ended up in hospital on Tuesday after a fall from him. (Not his fault) Just home today. She’s now out of the saddle for 8-10 weeks and missing lots of competitions we had coming up. To say she is devastated is an understatement. After hours of surgery to repair broken bones she hopes to come back stronger. #bionicwoman #brave #red @_alikeating_
"She's now out of the saddle for 8-10 weeks and missing lots of competitions we had coming up. To say she is devastated is an understatement.
"After hours of surgery to repair broken bones she hopes to come back stronger #bionicwoman #brave #red".
Ronan and Yvonne married in 1998 but separated in 2010.
They have three children together - Jack (19), Marie 'Missy' (17) and Ali (12).
Online Editors