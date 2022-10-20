Ronan Keating warns fans scammers are using his identity to try to steal their cash

Ronan Keating has warned fans not to engage with any fake accounts online pretending to be him.

The Boyzone singer took to social media on Wednesday to warn people of fake accounts circulating online using his name and pictures.

He urged fans not to engage with any account with his name on it that does not have a verified blue tick.

"Hi All. If it doesn't have a verified blue tick it's not me on Twitter or Insta. Don't give your bank account details or money to anyone online,” he said.

This comes after some of the 45-year-old's fans were contacted by fake Instagram and Facebook accounts asking them for their bank details.

A number of Keating’s fans replied to his tweet and said they had been contacted by scammers.

One user said: “I've had so many fake Ronans send me DMs lately, especially on Instagram, but they always get blocked and reported. I hope nobody actually falls for it and gets scammed.”

Another said: “I've had a few people on Instagram pretending to be you asking for money for a personal message.”

While another said: “I had someone pretend to be you last year asking for money but I reported it luckily I knew it was a scam when he asked for money.”

One message from the fake account read: “My Marriage has been hell for the past 8months which the media know nothing about, I and my got separated due to a scandal she got involved in with one of my band member and as a result we got separated but didn't make it public due to my musical career.

Video of the Day

“As I talk to you whatever you see me and her do in shows or concert, Radio or Tv presentation is just a way of acting to the court order till our divorce is been confirmed by court…."