Ronan Keating says wife Storm ‘stole my heart’ in anniversary tribute

Ronan and Storm are celebrating their wedding anniversary from Santorini. Photo: Instagram

Ronan Keating has said that his wife Storm “stole my heart” in a sweet anniversary Instagram post.

The Boyzone singer and the Australian fashion designer are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today.

The couple share two children, Coco and Cooper, while Ronan is also a dad to Jack, Missy, and Ali from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to gush over his “magnificent” wife as he marked their anniversary online.

Ronan shared a host of photos in the post, including some snaps from Santorini in Greece, where they are currently on holiday, and some pictures from the Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic last week.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “She only went and stole my heart. Happy Anniversary to my magnificent Wife Stormy. 7 years married 10 years strong 70 more please.

“I adore you and all you are. Strong loving courageous. You are an incredible role model for all the kids and a special mum to all. I don’t want a day without you in it baby.”

The singer added the hashtags #LuckyMan and #happyanniversary at the end of his post.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments sections to congratulate the happy couple on their milestone.

Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia wrote: “Happy Anniversary lovers”

TV personality Caroline Stanbury said: “but where did you end up!! love you both”

Ronan’s daughter Missy commented a series of heart emojis.

While a fan added: “Happy anniversary guys, 2 wonderful souls happy successful truly in love & always smiling together️. God bless ,enjoy & have a blast of an anniversary x”

And another person chimed in: “Happy Anniversary! Your wedding day was so special”

It comes after Ronan claimed that his son Jack is now more famous than him following his short stint on Love Island.

The 23-year-old Dubliner appeared during Casa Amor week on the ITV dating show, but failed to couple up with any of the Islanders from the main villa.

Appearing on The Six O’Clock Show, Ronan shared that during a recent trip through London’s Heathrow Airport, everybody was asking for his son’s autograph.

“The tables have turned,” he said.

“We went through Heathrow Airport yesterday and not one person asked for my autograph or photograph, everybody was asking for Jack's.”