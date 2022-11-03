Ronan Keating says his ‘heart hurts’ as daughter Missy moves to Australia

Ronan Keating has admitted that his “heart hurts so much” after he left his daughter Missy to the airport ahead of her move to Australia.

The Dubliner left for Oz on Thursday and her Boyzone singer dad made sure to give her a proper send off at Dublin Airport.

Sharing a photo of her cuddling her youngest siblings, Cooper and Coco, Ronan wrote: “Off she goes. Australia watch out @missyykeating is on her way. Heart hurts so much. We are all going to miss her like crazy. I’m so excited for ya Moo moo. Massive thank you to all the team @virginatlantic for taking such great care.”

In the comments section, Missy wrote: “What a heartbreaking goodbye. Love you guys so much️. Thank you for everything!! Visit me ASAP please.”

And her mum Yvonne Connolly also paid tribute to her daughter ahead of her big adventure, writing: “...And she’s off to Australia. I'm going to miss you like crazy. It part breaks my heart and part fills it with pride.

"You are amazing. I’m going to miss you like crazy Missy. Sydney won't know what hit it!”

The family spent the past few days celebrating together as Missy (21) prepared to jet across the world by hosting a barbecue.

Ronan shared some clips on Instagram where he showed off the delicious food on offer, including some Wagyu beef steaks.

The videos also showed Missy working alongside her brother Jack, who appeared on Love Island this summer, in the kitchen to prepare the grub.

“My Baby girl is off to Oz. So excited for her but my heart is broken. She will be so missed. Last supper she requested Wagyu. Only the best for Moo,” Ronan wrote.

Missy replied: “Love you dad. Will miss my gang.”

Missy revealed that she was making the move to Australia earlier this year in an interview with VIP Magazine.

She told the publication at the time: “I’m off to Australia, I got my visa there the other day. I love meeting new people, I am at the age where I’m about to settle down so it’s the perfect time to travel.”