Ronan Keating becomes a grandfather as son Jack (23) welcomes first baby

Jack Keating with his new baby. Photo: Jack Keating/Instagram
Jack Keating with his new baby. Photo: Jack Keating/Instagram

Ellie Muir

Boyzone star Ronan Keating has become a grandfather after his son Jack welcomed his first child.

The reality TV star shared a black and white photo of himself cradling his newborn, captioning the post: “Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji].”

