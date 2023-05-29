Ronan Keating announces vasectomy plans after abandoning snip op two years ago

The former Boyzone star shared the news during an appearance on Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s BBC show over the weekend.

Ronan Keating has revealed that he will be getting a vasectomy in just over a week’s time.

However, the former Boyzone star had previously announced that he had already gone through with a vasectomy during an episode of Celebrity Juice in December 2021.

Host Keith Lemon probed the singer about whether he’d gotten the procedure done, to which Ronan replied: “Well, I've had it, I've had it. I've had the snip! Freedom! Freedom!”

But it seems like the star may have forgotten his medical history, as he shared his vasectomy plans again during an appearance on Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s BBC show over the weekend.

His wife, Australian designer Storm, admitted that she’d love to have more kids as she joined her husband on the airwaves.

“I'd have a football team. I'd keep going,” she told hosts Chris and Rosie.

Ronan added: "She says that but then she says, ‘Right, it's that time.'”

The Dubliner then revealed that he will be getting “the snip” in a matter of days after postponing his initial appointment due to nerves.

"I've got the date locked in. It's happening. It's in the diary.

"I've postponed it once. I went to the first consultation. So, I got that part done and this was difficult. My brother got it done and he's told me all sorts of stories.

“So, he was awake when he got it done and he said it smells a bit funny."

Ronan said that the doctor told him he was going to have to knock him out for the procedure because he was "too anxious".

"I'm going in. The date is set in two weeks' time and I'm going to get knocked out. I'm going to do it," he added.

Ronan and Storm married in 2015 after meeting on the Australian X Factor following his split from his first wife, Yvonne.

He is father to five children, sharing kids Jack, Missy, and Ali with his ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly.

He and Storm are parents to five-year-old Cooper and two-year-old Coco.

The singer recently became a grandparent after his eldest son Jack welcomed a baby girl in March.

The 24-year-old is happily co-parenting his little girl with artist Keely Iqbal, although the pair are not together.

Jack, who appeared on Love Island last summer as a Casa Amor bombshell, previously told The Sun that he and Keely are not in a relationship but are “really looking forward to co-parenting”.

"My daughter's mother and I are not together, however, we look forward to co-parenting and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs,” he said.

"This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life."