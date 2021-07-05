Romance between Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice 'moving quickly' 

It seems the romance between Maura Higgins and hunky dancer Giovanni Pernice is going from strength to strength after they were spotted together for the first time.

The Longford star and Strictly Come Dancing pro are said to be 'moving quickly' and were snapped enjoying a night out in Blackpool last week.

The dancer has reportedly told pals that he is 'serious' about the Love Island beauty.

The pair were pictured for the first time enjoying a night out in a drag bar in Blackpool – where the Italian dancer is performing in a new show.

Giovanni and Maura, both 30, are reported to have spent several nights at a hotel in the popular resort.

A source said: "Gio and Maura are very much a couple. Everyone knows he’s played the field in the past but he is serious about Maura. He’s smitten with her, they’ve become close really quickly and are spending a lot of time together in Blackpool.

"She’s become pals with all of the cast and crew of Him and Me and they think she’s great. Maura has also met Anton and they got on brilliantly."

Maura and Giovanni first sparked rumours they were an item after sharing very similar photos from inside Wembley Stadium last month.

They posted Instagram snaps with the same view while watching Italy and Austria in the Euros on June 26.

Maura is said to be taking her romance with the Strictly Come Dancing star 'slowly'.

Giovanni’s exes include former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote, The Only Way is Essex star Jessica Wright and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Meanwhile, Maura split from Love Island co-star Chris Taylor earlier this year and previously dated fellow islander Curtis Pritchard.

Maura's career has been going from strength to strength since her appearance on Love Island two years ago and she has enjoyed a string of work-related trips abroad in recent weeks, including to shoot a campaign for tan brand Bellamianta.

She revealed to her Instagram followers yesterday that she was jetting off again, sharing a photo of a Louis Vuitton suitcase.