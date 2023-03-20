| 11.7°C Dublin

Roman Kemp in turmoil after ‘eating Creme Egg worth £10,000’

Jacob Stolworthy

Roman Kemp made a very costly blunder after eating a very rare Creme Egg.

The DJ was snacking on the Cadbury treat at home when he came across one he had never seen before.

