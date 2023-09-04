Rolling Stones to release first studio album in 18 years

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards will be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon (Michael Sohn/AP)

The Rolling Stones have announced plans to release their first album of original material in 18 years – since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Titled Hackney Diamonds, the band will share details of the release at an event in Hackney, east London, on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be live-streamed exclusively on YouTube.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement.

The announcement of Hackney Diamonds follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s famous mouth and tongue logo was projected on to the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.