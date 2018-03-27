Robert Downey Jr teases new stars joining The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle

The actor, 52, tweeted on Tuesday that wrestler John Cena and The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani would also join the previously announced voice cast which includes Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez and Ralph Fiennes.

The film, based on British author Hugh Lofting’s books about the doctor who can speak to animals, will feature both a voice cast and a live-action cast.

Downey Jr, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen and Antonio Banderas are all set to star on-screen in the Universal film.