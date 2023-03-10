| 1.1°C Dublin

Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89

A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease.

(Nick Ut/AP, File) Expand

(Nick Ut/AP, File)

By Linda Deutsch, Associated Press

Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died on Thursday at age 89.

A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles.

