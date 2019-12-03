'Robbie's in his element being busy' - Claudine Keane

Juggling two high-profile managerial positions may not be for everyone.

Juggling two high-profile managerial positions may not be for everyone.

But Claudine Keane has said that her husband, former Ireland captain Robbie, relishes his time working with both the national squad and his role at Middlesborough.

In-demand Robbie Keane is part of Irish manager Mick McCarthy's coaching staff, while also working as number two to Jonathan Woodgate in the English Championship side.

Speaking about her legendary husband, who has a record 146 caps for the Ireland team, she said that double-jobbing is something that he relishes.

"He's the kind of person that always has to be on the go, he always has to be active and in the middle of everything so this works for him, this is great for him," she told the Diary.

"It's just the way he is and with Rob travelling between two jobs is not a big deal. There's no better person to do it because he loves being occupied, he can't be idle, some people are just like that.

"It's all very do-able as it's only a 40-minute flight over to England and I was so used to 10-hour flights when we were in LA, so this is a piece of cake in comparison."

She said that being back home in their native Dublin "just makes sense" for them at the moment.

Their eldest son Robert (10) is currently attending her former school in Malahide, where her brother Ronan's new wife Zoe is also a teacher.

Their younger son Hudson (4) will start primary school next year and she said he already loves his pre-school.

"When Rob finished with Galaxy, we were just lucky that Robert was about seven or eight so he was at that stage where he was about to have his Communion but I just think, it was the right time for us," she said.

"He was in a Catholic school over there (in LA) and he could have done his Communion there, but it just felt so right that he had it in the same church where I had mine.

"It all just fell into place at the right time."

Claudine was among the guests at the Winter Wonderland gala ball at the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge on Saturday night.

Held to raise funds for the Julian Benson CF Foundation, monies raised from the night will go towards the new 10-bed Tranquility House near St Vincent's, where families of Cystic Fibrosis patients will be able to say for free.

Co-organised by PR guru Lindsey Holmes, she was turning heads in a chic all-black shirt and skirt ensemble from Sharon Hoey's new collection.

Herald