Robbie and Claudine Keane enjoy dinner at lavish 7-star Dubai hotel

Claudine and Robbie outside the Burj Al Arab in Dubai

Claudine Keane has shared some snaps from a fancy dinner with her footballer husband Robbie in Dubai’s most luxurious hotel.

The couple have been enjoying a "mini vacation" in the United Arab Emirates since last week.

During their trip, they made time to grab a bite to eat at the Burj Al Arab, which is famously known for being the world’s only 7-star hotel.

Taking to Instagram to share some photos from their romantic evening – including a selection of snaps posing in front of the hotel’s iconic exterior - Claudine said: “Mum and Dad. Date night @burjalarab the first time having dinner at this hotel without the kiddos and as romantic as it was, we missed the little rascals. No iPads for once but lovely little treat as always. #burjalarab #dubai”

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the model on her lovely pictures.

One person said: “Always so beautiful Claudine, enjoy.”

Another added: “beautiful photos.” While a third chimed in: “Stunning.”

Claudine and Robbie have been making the most out of their Dubai trip by soaking up some sun by the pool and eating out at some local restaurants.

She made her followers jealous after she posted some photos from a night out at Mediterranean-Turkish restaurant Gal Dubai, which promises to offer “dazzling” views of the Burj Khalifa.

Captioning the post, the proud mum-of-two wrote: “What a fabulous night with friends @galdubai such a stunning location overlooking the @burjkhalifa, a nice change to try downtown Dubai, the atmosphere was great and the light show at the Burj Khalifa is stunningly beautiful”

Video of the Day

Claudine met Irish football star husband when she was just 18 years old through mutual friends. The couple got married in Dublin in June 2008 and share two children together – Robert (12) and Hudson (5).