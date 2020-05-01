Rob Lowe and Meghan Trainor sign up for US version of Celebrity Gogglebox

Rob Lowe and Meghan Trainor are to take part in the US version of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The Fox show sees famous people filming themselves reacting, with their families, to US television programmes.

Celebrity Watch Party is based on the Channel 4 hit Gogglebox.

Expand Close Meghan Trainor (Lauren Hurley/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meghan Trainor (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Other names taking part include actress Raven-Symone, duo Master P and Romeo, and YouTube star JoJo Siwa.

Stephen Lambert, chief executive of producer Studio Lambert, said: “We’re delighted so many famous people love the idea of this show and want to be part of it.

“It’s a show which asserts the indispensable role of TV in the fabric of people’s lives and the way it’s at the heart of the nation’s weekly conversation, especially in these unusual times.”

Celebrity Gogglebox in the UK has featured EastEnders star Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani, and Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson.

PA Media