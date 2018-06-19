Rob Kearney's girlfriend Jess Redden puts on stylish gym session at exclusive event
Fitness fanatic Jess Redden enjoyed a stylish gym session in an increasingly rare public appearance at an event in Dublin.
The 25-year-old, a pharmacy graduate from the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, led a host of fitness influencers in an early morning yoga session on the rooftop of The Marker Hotel, clad in workout gear by Canadian lifestyle range Lululemon.
Despite her ever-growing online brand, and a brief foray into lingerie modelling, Jess has adopted a lower profile and is rarely pictured publicly these days.
Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her showing off her six pack, loved-up with rugby star boyfriend of four years Rob Kearney, or enjoying boxing sessions with her trainer.
Jess has never been shy about sharing exactly how she maintains her toned figure, which includes daily workouts and a 6am start to fit it all in.
"I work out almost everyday. Not that I go the gym seven days a week, but I work out six or seven days," she said last year.
"I go there Monday to Friday before work and then the other days I would do a run outside. I also do boxing, pilates and yoga. I wake up really early, six usually. Especially with the longer days."
Also spotted at the event was former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh, Leanne Moore and The Yoga Hub's Lee Tracey.
