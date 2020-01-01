Ireland rugby star Rob Kearney got 2020 off to a winning start after he popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Jess Redden.

Rob Kearney kicks off 2020 in style with New York proposal for Jess Redden

The couple were in New York to ring in the new year when Rob used the suitably romantic surroundings to propose.

The couple were inundated with messages of congratulations after Jess posted the good news on social media last night.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy NYE from me and my hubby to be."

Alongside it was a photo of the loved-up pair in Times Square, with Jess proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Rob posted a similar photo on his own Instagram account and wrote: "It's a Yes from NYC!!"

Jess, who is a pharmacy student at the Royal College of Surgeons and a fitness enthusiast, and Leinster player Rob have been dating for five years.

Among those who congratulated the newly engaged couple were Amy Huberman, who said: "Huge congratulations to you both!"

