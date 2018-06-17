Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has shared a tribute to his two-year-old son on his first Father’s Day since the little boy died.

Rob Delaney shares picture of son Henry on first Father’s Day after his death

Delaney announced Henry died earlier this year after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Sharing a photograph of him kissing his son as he held him in his arms, he wrote on Twitter: “This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child.” This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child.🦉 pic.twitter.com/nUmO3Qeybd — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 17, 2018 In a length Facebook post in February, Delaney wrote: “I have very sad news. My two and a half year year old son Henry has passed away.

“Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. “He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017.

“Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January. Henry https://t.co/P3A09D7Veh — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 9, 2018 “My wife and Henry’s older brothers and I are devastated of course.

“Henry was a joy. “He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following 15 months living in hospitals.”

Delaney said the tumour and surgery had left the little boy with physical disabilities but he learned sign language and found a way of moving around on his bottom.

He wrote: “His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound.

“I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers. “They are why I will endeavour to not go mad with grief.

“I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. “I’m greedy for more experiences with them.”

