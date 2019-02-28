Style Celebrity News

Riverdale star Luke Perry hospitalized after suffering 'stroke' - report

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 30: Executive producer/actor Luke Perry of UP Entertainment's 'Welcome Home' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio powered by Samsung Galaxy at the 2015 Summer TCA's at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)
Riverdale star Luke Perry has been hospitalized after suffering a 'stroke', according to a report by TMZ.

The showbiz site reports that paramedics responded to a call at the actor's LA home on Thursday morning and he was taken to hospital.

Luke Perry during 1992 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Perry's representatives confirmed to multiple outlets that the star is currently under observation in hospital.

The news comes a day after Fox confirmed a Beverly Hills 90210 revival for this summer.

Perry (52) starred in the original for two stints in the early 90s and again from 1998 to 2000, but is not believed to be returning for the revival.

Co-stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth,  Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling have all signed up.

Perry is currently starring in Riverdale.

