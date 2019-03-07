The producers of Riverdale paid tribute to Luke Perry after the first episode since the actor’s sudden death.

Riverdale pays tribute to Luke Perry in first episode since actor’s death

Perry, 52, passed away on Monday five days after suffering a stoke. The former star of Beverly Hills, 90210 played Fred Andrews in Riverdale, and the character had a prominent role in Wednesday’s episode.

He comforted his on-screen son, played by KJ Apa, after he had been stabbed.

Actor Luke Perry was remembered at the end of the first episode of Riverdale to air following his death (Anthony Harvey/PA)

At the end of the episode, the 14th of the third season, an in memoriam card came up with Perry’s name and the years of his birth and death (1966-2019).

Earlier, the creator of Riverdale said the remaining episodes of the show will be dedicated to Perry.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the cast on Twitter and said: “Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle.

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

“Our heart, always.

“Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best – helping Archie.

“It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Perry’s death sparked an outpouring of grief, with fans and co-stars paying tribute.

His 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty shared a tribute on Instagram, saying “processing” Perry’s death was “impossible right now”.

Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson said the star was surrounded by his family when he died.

Press Association