Rival who shot dead rapper Nipsey Hussle is jailed for 60 years to life

His lawyer said that Eric R Holder Jr, an acquaintance of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist who had known him for years, planned to appeal.

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in March 2019 (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

By Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday sentenced the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years to life in prison.

Superior Court Judge H Clay Jacke II handed down the delayed sentence to Eric R Holder Jr, 33, who was found guilty of the 2019 first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist.

