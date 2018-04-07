Style Celebrity News

Saturday 7 April 2018

Rising Irish rugby star Joey Carbery and girlfriend Robyn enjoy couples trip in Dubai

Joey Carbery and girlfriend Robyn Flanagan in Dubai. Picture: Instagram
Joey Carbery and girlfriend Robyn Flanagan in Dubai. Picture: Instagram
(L to R) Sean and Claire Cronin, Rebecca and Fergus McFadden, Laura and Johnny Sexton
Sean Cronin and wife Claire. Picture: Instagram
Couples night (L to R): Jonny and Laura Sexton, Claire and Sean Cronin, Robyn Flanagan and Joey Carbery, Fergus and Rebecca McFadden. Picture: Instagram
Robyn Flanagan in Dubai. Picture: Instagram
Jess Redden and Joanna Cooper in Dubai. Picture: Instagram
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Rising Irish rugby star Joey Carbery is enjoying the perks of sporting success with a luxury trip to Dubai after Ireland's Grand Slam victory last month.

The 22-year-old Leinster and Ireland player is joined by his long-term girlfriend Robyn Flanagan on a trip to remember in the UAE alongside teammates and their partners - after an initial batch of players hit the sun straight after the win.

(L to R) Sean and Claire Cronin, Rebecca and Fergus McFadden, Laura and Johnny Sexton
(L to R) Sean and Claire Cronin, Rebecca and Fergus McFadden, Laura and Johnny Sexton

The couple are jetting home this weekend after a week off and have been busy sharing updates of their no expense spared trip on social media. This time around, Johnny Sexton and his wife Laura, who is expecting their third child, flew over alongside Fergus McFadden and wife Rebecca, who is expecting their first, and Sean Cronin and wife Claire.

McFadden was quick to point out the age gap between the couples, sharing a picture of their group at skyscraper Burj Khalifa with the caption, "Nice of Joey & Robyn to hang with a few old folks for the night!"

Couples night (L to R): Jonny and Laura Sexton, Claire and Sean Cronin, Robyn Flanagan and Joey Carbery, Fergus and Rebecca McFadden. Picture: Instagram
Couples night (L to R): Jonny and Laura Sexton, Claire and Sean Cronin, Robyn Flanagan and Joey Carbery, Fergus and Rebecca McFadden. Picture: Instagram

They're the second batch of rugby heroes to fly to Dubai to celebrate - last month, Rob Kearney and girlfriend Jess Redden were joined by Conor Murray and girlfriend Jess Redden, Peter O'Mahoney and new fiancée Jessica Moloney, alongside Keith Earls and his wife Edel and their daughter Ella Maye.

Jess Redden and Joanna Cooper in Dubai. Picture: Instagram
Jess Redden and Joanna Cooper in Dubai. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section