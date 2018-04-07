Rising Irish rugby star Joey Carbery and girlfriend Robyn enjoy couples trip in Dubai

The 22-year-old Leinster and Ireland player is joined by his long-term girlfriend Robyn Flanagan on a trip to remember in the UAE alongside teammates and their partners - after an initial batch of players hit the sun straight after the win.

The couple are jetting home this weekend after a week off and have been busy sharing updates of their no expense spared trip on social media. This time around, Johnny Sexton and his wife Laura, who is expecting their third child, flew over alongside Fergus McFadden and wife Rebecca, who is expecting their first, and Sean Cronin and wife Claire.

McFadden was quick to point out the age gap between the couples, sharing a picture of their group at skyscraper Burj Khalifa with the caption, "Nice of Joey & Robyn to hang with a few old folks for the night!"