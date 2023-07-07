Rina Sawayama ‘devastated’ after Madrid show cancellation

Rina Sawayama said she is “devastated” after being forced to cancel a show in Madrid due to “production issues”.

The Japanese-British singer said she and her team had “tried everything” to stage the show, but the result had been “out of our control”.

Sawayama appeared on the Pyramid Stage at the 2023 Glastonbury festival as one of Sir Elton John’s four special guests.

The historic show was Sir Elton’s last in the UK and he hailed Sawayama as “an extraordinary talent and amazing recording artist”.

She had been due to play at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid on Thursday as part of a summer festival tour which includes dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and Canada.

She wrote on Twitter: “Hey Madrid, I’m so sorry but I won’t be able to perform tonight at @madcoolfestival. I’m devastated.

“My team and I have been backstage ready to go for hours but due to production issues at the festival we cannot put on a show tonight.

“We have tried everything, my team has worked so hard to try and make the show happen but it’s out of our control.”

The singer has released two studio albums, the self-titled Sawayama in 2020 and Hold The Girl in 2022.

She has been nominated for two Brit Awards, Rising Star in 2021 and Best New Artist in 2023.

As well as a successful music career, Sawayama made her acting debut opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4.