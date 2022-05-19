Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week in March. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together, a son.

The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth on 13 May, according to a TMZ report published on Thursday, which cites “official records”. The outlet states that the couple welcomed their first child in Los Angeles.

As of now, neither Rihanna nor the rapper have confirmed the news of the baby’s arrival.

The couple revealed they were expecting a child together in January during a photoshoot in Harlem, New York City. During the outing, the singer wore a long pink puffer jacket, which was unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach.

Rihanna later revealed in March during an interview with Elle that she was in her third trimester. At the time, the billionaire business mogul said that she’d been advised to “sleep now,” as she wouldn’t be getting much after the baby arrived. “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later,” she said. “I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

Reports that the couple welcomed a son come after the Diamonds singer told Vogue in April that she did not plan to throw a gender-reveal party. “When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them,” she said, adding that she’d questioned whether she was a “bad mom” for not wanting to announce the baby’s sex with a party.

