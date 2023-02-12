| 6.4°C Dublin

Rihanna to make first live performance in years at Super Bowl VII halftime show

The show marks the Barbadian singer’s first live performance in many years, and she is expected to be joined by multiple special guests.

Rihanna to make first live performance in years at Super Bowl VII halftime show (Ian West/PA)

Rihanna to make first live performance in years at Super Bowl VII halftime show (Ian West/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rihanna is set to perform live for the first time in seven years with her highly anticipated title slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

The Barbadian singer is expected to be joined by multiple special guests during the biggest event in the US sporting calendar.

